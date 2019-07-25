News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Over €40k donated to President Higgins' election campaign

Over €40k donated to President Higgins' election campaign
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 08:01 AM

U2's The Edge and owner of Dublin restaurant Chapter One, Ross Lewis, were among the people who donated to President Michael D Higgins' election campaign last year.

President Higgins received the most donations, at €41,300, from more than 40 individual donors.

He also spent the most money on his campaign - over €367,000 - according to a report by the Standards in Public Office Commission.

Peter Casey, who came second in the race, incurred the least expenses, disclosing costs of almost €120,000.

President Higgins and Mr Casey qualified for reimbursement of election expenses, and the total certified for payment was €319,911.30.

Senator Joan Freeman, Sean Gallagher, Liadh Ni Riada, and Gavin Duffy, who spent between €163k and €253k each are all out of pocket having not reached the quota to qualify to be reimbursed.

Overall election expenses of €1.36m were disclosed, a decrease of 41% on the €2.32m figure reported for the 2011 election.

READ MORE

Protest in Dublin calling for accessible train platforms

More on this topic

Four defeated Presidential election candidates nursing losses of between €150,000 and €253,000Four defeated Presidential election candidates nursing losses of between €150,000 and €253,000

Joe Biden defends behaviour towards womenJoe Biden defends behaviour towards women

Higgins spent €1.7m on hospitality during first termHiggins spent €1.7m on hospitality during first term

Peter Casey hits out at 'unprofessional, patronising and insulting' Ryan TubridyPeter Casey hits out at 'unprofessional, patronising and insulting' Ryan Tubridy

President Michael D HigginsElectionTOPIC: Presidential election

More in this Section

HSE clarification on medical cards for terminally ill patients welcomed by Irish Hospice FoundationHSE clarification on medical cards for terminally ill patients welcomed by Irish Hospice Foundation

Junior doctors criticise lack of back-up plan after exam cancelled due to computer glitchJunior doctors criticise lack of back-up plan after exam cancelled due to computer glitch

Kids in Cork complete the first wheelchair skills and training course of its kindKids in Cork complete the first wheelchair skills and training course of its kind

Idea of 'passing the parcel' with children is unacceptable says judge Idea of 'passing the parcel' with children is unacceptable says judge


Lifestyle

When you replace what you can’t say with what you have to say you have the same outcome — censorship, writes Richard HoganOutrage at free speech leads to censorship

WE ALL know how important it is that kids get outdoors to play and exercise but the reality is it is sometimes hard to do.Mum's the word: Making time to get out and enjoy exercise in the great outdoors

Forget high heels. From high end to high street, as we crave comfort with our style, trainers have become a runaway success, writes Annmarie O’Connor.Best foot forward: The rise and fall of the sneaker

DONAL Chambers is course co-ordinator on Kinsale College’s Sustainability and Permaculture course and the chair of Transition Towns Kinsale. His partner Máiread Cronin trained as a veterinary nurse and now combines care of the couple’s children with volunteering with St Vincent De Paul and training as a Roots of Empathy instructor.Parents for the Planet: ‘They eat whatever comes out of the garden’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »