Over 40,000 register for Covid tracker app ahead of launch

Tens of thousands have already registered on the HSE's Covid tracker app.

Officials from the Government, HSE and Department of Health will officially launch it at 11am today.

Around €850,000 has been spent developing the technology.

Upon installing the app it will offer the chance to provide your phone number to HSE contact tracing teams.

Features also include a symptom check where you can describe your condition.

It will also send notifications to those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Close contact is believed to be about 15 minutes and it uses what is called a "bluetooth hand shake" to speak to other devices.

That means no personal information is given out and nobody will know the identity of the person who tests positive.

However, Liam Herrick from the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) says he cannot recommend installing it at this point.

"We still don't see the case is being made that the benefits will outweigh the potential risks," said Mr Herrick.

"But there is still an opportunity for more transparency and to have a good statutory oversight mechanism "We will certainly feed into that if asked as will other scientists and engineers working in the field."

The app also has a page of advice for people who are sent that notification and are informed that they are close contacts of a positive case.