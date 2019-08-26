Over 40,000 drivers on their fourth or more learner permit

More than 40,000 motorists are on their fourth or more learner permit, with almost 8,700 of these driving on their tenth or more permit.

The Road Safety Authority and An Garda Síochána are targeting these people in a bid to get them off their reliance on learner permits.

Gardaí are conducting a checkpoint this lunchtime focusing on these drivers and ensuring they comply with regulations.

The RSA is launching a radio ad to encourage long term holders of learner permits to apply for a driving test.

Figures released by the RSA show that 41,316 people were on their fourth or more learner permit for a car or B class licence (car and light van).

Of these, 8,663 are on their tenth or successive learner permit.