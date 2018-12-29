Over 400 drivers caught speeding in four days

More than 400 drivers have been caught speeding every day since Christmas day.

One of the worst offences - was in County Mayo, where a motorbike was clocked at nearly 200 kilometres per hour near Westport.

It comes as Gardaí again urge motorists to slow down, as part of their Christmas and New Year Road Safety Campaign.

Liz O'Donnell from the Road Safety Authority says too many people have died on Irish roads.

"We're very conscious at Christmas time when everybody is having a nice time, families are reuniting, that there is a missing place at the table," said Ms O'Donnell.

"So it is important that we acknowledge that grief, that sense of loss and the devastation that's caused by road crashes.

"Then, hopefully, that translates into making people more aware of being responsible drivers, taking care of themselves as pedestrians, as cyclists and looking after their children."

Over the past seven days, four lives have been lost on our roads. #WeeklyStats pic.twitter.com/9N9OnXchvc— RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) December 27, 2018

Ms O'Donnell listed drink-driving, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, distracted driving among the "killer behaviours" on our roads.

Drivers were also advised to put their phones away while driving.