Over 3,700 children in emergency accommodation as new school year begins

Picture: iStock
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 01:42 PM

The number of people in emergency accommodation in Ireland rose to 10,275 in July.

That number is an increase of 103 on the previous month, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing.

3,778 children were homeless over the course of July, as well as 6,497 adults.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says the government is doing everything it can to get people out of homelessness, but it remains a huge challenge.

“The increase in the numbers experiencing homelessness reflects the volatility still being felt within housing and rental sectors," commented CEO of housing charity Depaul, David Carroll.

As we speak there are 3,778 children homeless, some of which are travelling from hotels and B&Bs to start a new school term.

“Starting a new school term is daunting enough for children without the added stresses and stigma that comes with being homeless.

"We need to offer children every chance to excel within their education and residing in hotels and B&Bs can, and will, severely hinder their prospects within education and further in to their lives,” he added.

