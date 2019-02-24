NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Over €300k spent on fast food for prisoners in garda custody

Sunday, February 24, 2019 - 02:29 PM
By Digital Desk staff

More than €300,000 was spent by the State on takeaway meals for prisoners in garda custody last year.

The majority of meals dished out were from McDonald's, chippers and pizzerias and other fast food outlets.

The Irish Mail on Sunday reports that it is an average of €930 per day.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Niall Collins, said the findings are a disgrace.

"I think people will be aghast to hear that the State has paid in excess of €300,000 to feed people while they're in garda custody.

Simply, if somebody is in garda custody in the first instance, they should pay for the cost of feeding themselves.

"Expecting the State to pay out this type of money is really going to anger people beyond belief."

