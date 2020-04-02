Over 300,000 avail of State income supports due to Covid-19 'economic emergency'

Over 500,000 people are now claiming social welfare supports as workers all over the country lose their jobs or face swingeing pay cuts.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that some 283,037 people were receiving the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment at the end of March. The payment was introduced just two weeks earlier on March 16.

Additionally, there were 207,200 people on the seasonally adjusted Live Register at the end of March - a jump of 24,400 on the previous month.

A further 25,104 people were receiving the Government's Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme.

Social protection minister Regina Doherty said the figures were "a stark reminder" of the impact Covid-19 has had on the economy and the scale of the employment challenge the country now faces.

“This it is perhaps the most unique Live Register data ever published by the CSO and reflects both the huge shock to the labour market arising from the public health measures to address the COVID pandemic and the statistical challenge faced by the CSO to accurately measure unemployment in these circumstances."

“When the last Live Register figures were published, in February, we recorded a further fall in the numbers and we were still talking about being technically at full employment. The COVID emergency has completely up-ended that narrative. The crucial challenge for the Government is that we don’t let what is a temporary health emergency become a permanent economic crisis," she said.

Chief economist with Grant Thornton Ireland Andrew Webb said the figures reflected the extent of the "economic emergency rapidly playing out before us".

"At the turn of the year we were wondering if we had reached full employment. Now we are witnessing the more than 300,000 people seeking support under Pandemic support schemes in addition to the 205,000 people on the live register, as the economy operates in ‘limp mode’ – moving along as best we can with large swathes of activity mothballed.

"While many hope that the economic path this year reflects a V shape meaning a sharp decline followed by an equally sharp bounce back, the longer we remain in this state, the more difficult it will be to kick start the economy," he said.