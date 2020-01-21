News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Over 28,000 people admitted to hospital because of Type 2 diabetes since 2015

Over 28,000 people admitted to hospital because of Type 2 diabetes since 2015
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 07:01 AM

More than 28,000 people had inpatient stays in Irish hospitals in a four-year period because of Type 2 diabetes.

Between 6,000 and 8,000 people were admitted every year between 2015 and 2018.

They include 148 young adults and 31 children, according to Freedom of Information figures.

Professor Niall Moyna, from the school of health and human performance in DCU, says he is not surprised by the new statistics.

"This is what we have been expecting from this explosion in obesity over the last 10-15 years," said Prof. Moyna.

It was a timebomb that has exploded and these are the manifestations.

"Type 2 diabetes is primarily because of our lifestyle - it is lack of exercise and poor diet.

"Through changing those we could have a profound effect. In fact, there is no reason why anyone should be developing Type 2 diabetes particularly prior to the age of 65-75."

Type 2 diabetes due to a disregulation of your sugar so your blood sugar levels are higher than they should be, he said.

Prof. Moyna said it is due to an over-consumption of carbohydrates and sugar as well as lack of exercise.

"The sad thing now is that it is starting earlier and earlier. It used to be called Adult On-set Diabetes because it normally occurred in people in their 50s and 60s.

"We now see it in prepubescent and adolescent children."

READ MORE

Election 2020: Agriculture and housing on the agenda as opinion polls dominate conversation

More on this topic

How often should you really wash your hair?How often should you really wash your hair?

Air ambulance charity told to cut costs to surviveAir ambulance charity told to cut costs to survive

National Ambulance Service is not bailing charity air ambulance outNational Ambulance Service is not bailing charity air ambulance out

Appeal issued for students to get mumps vaccine before returning to classes following outbreakAppeal issued for students to get mumps vaccine before returning to classes following outbreak


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Burke confident Cork office vandalism not connect to theft of election postersBurke confident Cork office vandalism not connect to theft of election posters

Drug gangs targeting secondary schools in Limerick, claims FF election candidateDrug gangs targeting secondary schools in Limerick, claims FF election candidate

Gardaí refuse to comment as Michael Healy-Rae claims he had assurances from 'senior garda' on election fundraising permitGardaí refuse to comment as Michael Healy-Rae claims he had assurances from 'senior garda' on election fundraising permit

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre disappointed at delay in specifying 'revenge porn' as offence as judge grants protection order to victimDublin Rape Crisis Centre disappointed at delay in specifying 'revenge porn' as offence as judge grants protection order to victim


Lifestyle

SECOND Captains is one of the long-running success stories in Irish podcasting. Ostensibly a sports show led by Eoin McDevitt, Ken Early, and Ciarán Murphy, the former Off The Ball team from Newstalk launched the podcast in mid-2013. two Monday shows are offered for free, with Tuesday-Friday behind a Patreon subscriber model and dubbed ‘The World Service’. It has more than 11,500 subscribers.Podcast Corner: First-class podcasts from Second Captains

The incredible life of Ireland’s first celebrity chef has been turned into a play, writes Colette SheridanHow Maura Laverty cooked up a storm

Their paths first crossed on the top floor of the library at University College Cork in October 2010 when both were students there so Amy Coleman and Steven Robinson were delighted to retrace their footsteps on their big day.Wedding of the Week: College sweethearts open new chapter

Peter Dowdall reveals why all roads will lead to Tullow in County Carlow on February 1Snowdrop patrol: Why all roads will lead to County Carlow

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »