Over 270 apartments planned for former Cork convent site despite concern from locals

Plans for more than 270 apartments on the site of the former Ursuline Convent in Blackrock on the southside of Cork city have been approved by An Bord Pleanála.

The proposals had been criticised by locals who raised concerns about the volume of traffic that could be created by the construction of the apartment blocks in an area that already has a large number of homes and a school.

The plans, submitted by property developers Glenveagh Homes Ltd, were approved under the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) scheme, which fast-tracks planning for schemes of more than 100 units.

It includes the construction of 274 apartments in two blocks of five and seven storeys and includes a mix of studio, one, two and three-bed units.

The entrance to the Ursuline Gardens development will be via the Blackrock Road on a public link road that runs adjacent to the Ursuline School.

The inspector's report states that the development constitutes "an acceptable residential density" and that it is appropriate "in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety and convenience".

Among the conditions imposed on the developer are the amalgamation of several smaller apartments and the removal of two apartments to make space for a creche.

They will also be required to redesign the site entrance to ensure pedestrian and cyclist safety, as well as providing additional bike parking spaces.

The inspector also instructed Glenveagh to designate seven spaces for use by Go-Car or other similar car-sharing clubs and to treat Japanese knotweed on the site with chemicals prior to starting construction.

Local councillor Kieran McCarthy said that residents are not opposed to building houses on the site but are worried at the scale of the development.

He said that local voices have not been factored into the decision.

"There have been huge concerns on the traffic which will move through a small avenue with two local schools and onto an even narrower Blackrock Road," he said.

"There were other concerns as well regarding the visual design and the building heights.

"It seems to me that housing density is ruling the decision-making process. The upcoming review of the Strategic Housing Development cannot come sooner enough in my opinion.

"For me, I just find the voices and concerns of local people are being lost in the decision-making process."

The site is located just minutes from the site of a €10 million, 35-unit social housing project which was approved by Cork City Council just a fortnight ago.