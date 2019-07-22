News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Over 270 apartments planned for former Cork convent site despite concern from locals

Over 270 apartments planned for former Cork convent site despite concern from locals
Ursuline Convent, Blackrock
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Monday, July 22, 2019 - 03:34 PM

Plans for more than 270 apartments on the site of the former Ursuline Convent in Blackrock on the southside of Cork city have been approved by An Bord Pleanála.

The proposals had been criticised by locals who raised concerns about the volume of traffic that could be created by the construction of the apartment blocks in an area that already has a large number of homes and a school.

The plans, submitted by property developers Glenveagh Homes Ltd, were approved under the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) scheme, which fast-tracks planning for schemes of more than 100 units.

It includes the construction of 274 apartments in two blocks of five and seven storeys and includes a mix of studio, one, two and three-bed units.

The entrance to the Ursuline Gardens development will be via the Blackrock Road on a public link road that runs adjacent to the Ursuline School.

The inspector's report states that the development constitutes "an acceptable residential density" and that it is appropriate "in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety and convenience".

Among the conditions imposed on the developer are the amalgamation of several smaller apartments and the removal of two apartments to make space for a creche.

They will also be required to redesign the site entrance to ensure pedestrian and cyclist safety, as well as providing additional bike parking spaces.

READ MORE

€250m healthcare investment fund launched by Cork firm

The inspector also instructed Glenveagh to designate seven spaces for use by Go-Car or other similar car-sharing clubs and to treat Japanese knotweed on the site with chemicals prior to starting construction.

Local councillor Kieran McCarthy said that residents are not opposed to building houses on the site but are worried at the scale of the development.

He said that local voices have not been factored into the decision.

"There have been huge concerns on the traffic which will move through a small avenue with two local schools and onto an even narrower Blackrock Road," he said.

"There were other concerns as well regarding the visual design and the building heights.

"It seems to me that housing density is ruling the decision-making process. The upcoming review of the Strategic Housing Development cannot come sooner enough in my opinion.

"For me, I just find the voices and concerns of local people are being lost in the decision-making process."

The site is located just minutes from the site of a €10 million, 35-unit social housing project which was approved by Cork City Council just a fortnight ago.

READ MORE

Dublin City Council announce new €630 fee for use of sandwich boards

More on this topic

Murphy ‘out of touch’ over co-livingMurphy ‘out of touch’ over co-living

Housing Minister denies co-living housing plan is 'out of touch'Housing Minister denies co-living housing plan is 'out of touch'

Eoghan Murphy hits out at critics of 'trendy' co-living suggestion for young peopleEoghan Murphy hits out at critics of 'trendy' co-living suggestion for young people

Homeless families move into new social housing development in DublinHomeless families move into new social housing development in Dublin

TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Potential border poll and other formidable challenges await Theresa May’s successorPotential border poll and other formidable challenges await Theresa May’s successor

Whirlpool recall tumble dryers that have not yet been modified to safety standardsWhirlpool recall tumble dryers that have not yet been modified to safety standards

Philomena Canning: The ‘warrior who stood up for what was right’Philomena Canning: The ‘warrior who stood up for what was right’

Gardaí 'extremely concerned' for safety of missing Dublin teenGardaí 'extremely concerned' for safety of missing Dublin teen


Lifestyle

Many of us will have experienced that super friendly cat who seems to love being stoked one minute, only to bite or swipe at us the next.How to stroke a cat, according to science

The band frontman has forayed into the world of seaweed with his best friend Dr Craig Rose. Ella Walker finds out more.Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs: ‘Seaweed ticks all the boxes of sustainability’

We’ve all had that feeling at some stage as we step off fast amusement park ride, or simply spin around for fun; that feeling of dizziness and disorientation and finding it difficult to stay upright. But why do we feel dizzy when we spin?Appliance Of Science: Why do we feel dizzy when we spin around?

Padraic Killeen reviews Epiphany from the Town Hall Theatre, Galway.Epiphany Review: Not a straightforward adaptation of Joyce’s scenario

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »