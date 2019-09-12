News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Over 250,000 burglaries in Ireland over 10-year period

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 07:07 AM

Dublin is the county with the most burglaries over the past decade.

Two-fifths of reported break-ins were in the capital.

According to new research, one in five properties in the capital has been targetted by burglars since 2009.

Home monitoring system PhoneWatch carried out the study, which also found that the four busiest garda stations dealing with break-ins are all in Dublin.

Dundrum, Pearse Street and Blanchardstown Garda stations have investigated more than 15,000 reports of burglaries between them.

But according to the Herald, Tallaght is the base of many of the country's most prolific burglary gangs.

Kerry had the lowest burglary levels, with the equivalent of just one in every 19 properties burgled, closely followed by Donegal and Mayo.

In total, almost 250,000 burglaries were recorded in Ireland between January 2009 and December 2018.

But there has been a major decrease for more than two years with massive garda investigations - such as Operation Thor - into burglary gangs across the country.

