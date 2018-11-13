Home»ireland

Over 24,000 died on Irish roads in 70 years

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - 12:44 PM

Over 24,000 people have died on Irish roads since records began in 1959.

129 people have lost their lives this year alone, including two men in their 20s who died in a crash in Mayo last night.

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims will take place on Sunday.

Chairperson of the Road Safety Authority Liz O'Donnell says more needs to be done to continue to reduce road fatalities.

"We have improved the figures," she said.

"We have reduced the fatalities on our roads by a mixture of enforcement, better laws, better enforcement by the gardaí, the NCT, the cars are better, but still the figures are still there.

"We're not happy yet that we're down to a desirable low level of fatalities on the road."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Road Deaths

