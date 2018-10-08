Home»Breaking News»ireland

Over 24,000 cigarettes and €7,200 seized in Donegal and Galway

Monday, October 08, 2018 - 09:54 PM

Revenue officers have seized over 24,000 cigarettes and €7,200 cash in Donegal and Galway.

During an operation in Letterkenny last Friday, Revenue officers seized 13,400 cigarettes branded Mayfair, L&M and Pacific following a search of a residential property.

€7,200 cash was also seized suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.

A Polish man in his 30s was questioned.

Today at Letterkenny District Court, officers were granted a three-month cash detention order to allow Revenue investigate further.

Separately on Friday, Revenue officers in Galway City seized 10,800 cigarettes and 2.7kgs tobacco.

The seized tobacco products were branded Marlboro, Winston, Golden Virginia and Old Holborn.

A Lithuanian woman in her 20s was questioned at the scene.

The combined estimated retail value of the contraband tobacco products is €16,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €12,680.

Investigations are ongoing.

Digital Desk


