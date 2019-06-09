Over 2,000 homes and businesses without power in Co Cork

Over 2,000 homes and businesses are without power in Co Cork this evening.
The power cut has affected parts of Midleton and Carrigshane since just after 4pm.
The ESB says it's working to restore supplies, and hopes to be finished before eight o'clock this evening.
The ESB told customers to check powercheck.ie to see if their area is affected.
We have a large fault in the #Midleton and surrounding areas of #Co Cork. We are working to repair as quickly as possible . Updates on https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY . Apologies for the inconvenience.— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) June 9, 2019