Over 20 firemen called to battle blaze at former Dublin school

Picture: Twitter / Dublin Fire Brigade
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 05, 2020 - 07:07 AM

More than 20 fire firefighters were battling a large fire at a former school in north Dublin overnight.

It is believed the blaze started on the second floor of Belcamp College before it spread elsewhere.

The building, which has previously been damaged by fires, has been derelict for a number of years.

Crews from Kilbarrack and North Strand came on to the scene, according to a social media post by the Dublin fire brigade.

People living in the area were asked to keep their windows closed last night.

There were no injuries reported, according to the fire brigade.

Dublin schoolboy, 9, clocks up a virtual 256km to raise money for the homeless

