Over 1m tune in for 'best Late Late Toy Show ever'

Saturday, December 01, 2018 - 08:22 AM

It's the most wonderful time on Irish television.

This year was no different as over 1 million people tuned into the Late Late Toy Show last night to witness the magic.

Ryan took to his role as ringmaster of The Greatest Showman-themed set sporting a waistcoat, top hat, cane and some pointy polished shoes.

The host of the night even showed off his set of lungs with his own vocal during the opening number which set the tone for what was to come.

The show included the usual mix of toys, giveaways, and song and dance numbers to remember.

It was the children, however, who stole the show with some stand-out comedic and some touching moments.

And the good people of social media left nothing out.

View this post on Instagram

What a ⭐️ #LateLateToyShow

A post shared by RTÉ One (@rteone) on

Always a favourite, the book reviewing section of the show went down a treat again this year with Michael from Kerry stealing the show.

Viral star Stella from Leitrim took to the set to showcase her agricultural skills.

And just when we thought it couldn't get any better, one family, in particular, leave us in floods of tears with their story.

8-year-old Scott donated his bone marrow to his little cousin Grace who is doing brilliantly since.

He told Ryan that he did it because he wanted to save her life.

[media=insta[]https://www.instagram.com/p/Bq0us1olTr6/[/media]

And just like that, The Late Late Toy Show was over for another year and heavy eyes around the country fell.

- Digital Desk


