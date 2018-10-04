Home»Breaking News»ireland

Over €1.2m spent by Housing Agency ‘did not comply with guidelines’

Thursday, October 04, 2018 - 04:20 AM
By Noel Baker
Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

A new report by the Housing Agency has said an internal audit identified weaknesses in controls over housing acquisition and sales.

The agency’s 2017 annual report has been laid before the Oireachtas and outlines how over €1.2m was spent on goods and services last year “where procedures employed did not comply with procurement guidelines”.

The report mentions how a gift to the value of €4,000 was given to the retiring chairperson, understood to refer to Conor Skehan, who came in for strong criticism after his reappointment at the start of this year for comments alleging that some people presenting as homeless might be “gaming the system”.

In the report, the agency’s new chairman, Michael Carey, and chief executive John O’Connor writes that 2017 was “an effective period” during which “activity increased across all areas of work”.

It carried out 243 financial assessments to provide 4,102 homes, bought 365 vacant properties for social housing, and sourced 426 homes through Nama, as well as underwriting 1,289 house purchase loan applications and completing and handing over 29 homes in Knocknaheeny in Cork. It also remediated 392 homes under its Pyrite Resolution Scheme.

Mr Carey said: “In respect of procurement during 2017, expenditure of €1.246m was incurred in relation to goods and services where procedures employed did not comply with procurement guidelines. The services employed related to legal services, insurances, and temporary resources.”

The Housing Agency wanted to engage conveyancing services in mid-2015 and liaised with the Office of Government Procurement which was establishing a legal services framework. However, the framework was not established when the agency required the services and was not put in place until December 2016. 

“As an interim measure, the agency undertook a restricted tender process,” states the report.

As for insurance costs, there were “significant delays in respect of reselling the properties to approved housing bodies, accordingly, the agency incurred unexpected costs and this did not allow sufficient time to undertake a procurement process”.

It also outlined issues detected in an internal audit.

“Reports conducted by internal audit in 2017 identified weaknesses in controls over the housing acquisition and sales process and information technology.

“The internal audit report noted inadequate liaison between the agency and the [approved housing bodies) prior to the acquisition of properties on their behalf.

“In addition, the report noted that valuations were not always conducted by an independent valuer. The report made a number of recommendations of improvement, all of which were accepted by the agency.”

“An internal audit report completed in 2017 raised a number of concerns in relation to user access management and physical security of IT systems as well as environmental controls in the server room.

“The agency is working to implement all recommendations for improvement included in the internal audit report.”


KEYWORDS

HousingHousing Agency

Related Articles

Comment: Some people still haven’t woken up to extent of the housing crisis

Independents push for €15k ‘granny flat grant’

Government defends housing record as over 10,000 take to streets in protest

Construction industry key to avoiding boom and bust in economy, chief says

More in this Section

'I loved helping children. It was my life,' says SNA injured in yard fall

Cybercrime not behind closure of Irish airspace

Murder trial witness 'held Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan's hand and talked to him minutes after he was shot'

Expert quit centre role after ‘flawed’ funding assessment


Breaking Stories

The best ways to land your dream job

Learning Points: Explaining boundaries to grandparents

Irish director Rebecca Daly returns to IndieCork with third feature film

In Bradley Cooper, a star and a director are born

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »