Over 10,000 registered as homeless including 3,675 children, according to govt figures

10,172 people were registered as homeless last month, according to the latest government figures.

That is a drop of 81 when compared to May and the second consecutive month in which the figures have dropped.

The number of children accessing homeless services has fallen for a third month in a row to 3,675.

Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy said that the number of families and children in emergency accommodation is now lower than this time last year.

"But there is still a lot more work to do and we will provide 10,000 new social homes this year," Minister Murphy added.

Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) said that it cautiously welcomes any decrease but questioned whether the people who had been removed from the figures are now in secure long-term permanent accommodation.

"As we have stated many times before the real figure stands a lot higher than 10,172 as we don’t count rough sleepers, direct provision, families in women’s aid shelters or people couch surfing unlike other countries," said ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn.

"We have a rough sleeping epidemic in Ireland at present with the ICHH official summer count showing an increase of 64% from the January count.

Until the political will is there to build proper public housing in vast quantities we will never see a proper sustained reduction in these numbers.

Mr Flynn said that the number of children who remain homeless is a national disgrace.

He said that ICHH has been contacted by numerous families who need back-to-school support and called on Minister Murphy to do more to support these children.

Mr Flynn also warned that due to the number of mortgages in arrears, many families will present as homeless for the first time before the end of the year.

Reacting to today's figures, Depaul's interim-CEO David Carroll said that it is "heartening" to see the number of people experiencing homelessness decrease for the second consecutive month.

"We must continue to move people out of homelessness and provide them with the right supports to allow them to rebuild their lives," said Mr Carroll.

He also called for people to keep focused on the issue over the summer months.

"The summer months are a time for holidays and fun and to take a break from things," said Mr Carroll.

"However, for families and individuals living in homelessness there is no break, the struggle and worry is constant."