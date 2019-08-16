News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Over €1,000 raised for two-year-old critically ill after seizure while on holidays in Spain

Over €1,000 raised for two-year-old critically ill after seizure while on holidays in Spain
Jaiden Potter. Photo: GoFundMe.
By Marita Moloney
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 10:00 AM

A fundraising campaign has raised more than €1,000 for a two-year-old boy who is critically ill in the Canary Islands.

Jaiden Potter, from Lisburn in Co Down, had a seizure yesterday afternoon while on holidays with his family in the Puerto Rico resort.

His quick-thinking Dad Derek performed CPR until an ambulance arrived but the child was not breathing.

After attempting to resuscitate Jaiden for more than an hour, an emergency air ambulance was contacted and cleared for landing at a local beach.

The boy was worked on for another 40 minutes before the helicopter departed for the hospital, which is a 45-minute drive away.

According to his uncle Michael Potter, who set up a GoFundMe page for Jaiden, he is in a critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Michael is attempting to raise money for the child's parents, Derek and Courtney, to assist them with travel costs and anything they might need to help in Jaiden's recovery.

"Any help at all big or small would be greatly appreciated," he said.

READ MORE

Authorities ‘should retain open mind’ about cause of Nora Quoirin death

The page has raised more than €1,000 (£950) in just 13 hours, far exceeding the £500 goal.

Michael, who lives in Belfast, praised everyone who had contributed money and helped the family since the tragedy happened.

"Honestly speechless, what incredible people, friend's and family we have in our community, so thoughtful and considerate," he wrote on Facebook.

"Absolutely over the moon, everyone has helped as best they could.

"It honestly is very much appreciated and I think I speak for Derek and Courtney too on thanking everyone for their help and contributions."

He told Belfast Live that Jaiden's parents, who are expecting their third child together, are under a lot of stress, particularly given the fact that taxis to the hospital from their resort cost €120.

"They are having to get taxis back and forth to the hospital so I just want to help them out," he told the news outlet.

You can donate to Jaiden's GoFundMe page here.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page for the family of a Cork schoolgirl who drowned while on holiday in Germany has raised more than €8,000.

Emmy Sophia Eckert, from Ballincollig, drowned in a lake in Dessau near Berlin on August 8.

READ MORE

Almost €5,000 raised for family of Cork schoolgirl, 5, who drowned in Germany

More on this topic

Search for missing climber Séamus Lawless to resume in coming daysSearch for missing climber Séamus Lawless to resume in coming days

Ireland most generous in world for GoFundMe causesIreland most generous in world for GoFundMe causes

GoFundMeCanary IslandsTOPIC: GoFundMe

More in this Section

36 schools selected for hot meals pilot scheme36 schools selected for hot meals pilot scheme

More students receive top A-level grade in Northern IrelandMore students receive top A-level grade in Northern Ireland

Nora Quoirin tragedy – how events unfolded in MalaysiaNora Quoirin tragedy – how events unfolded in Malaysia

Dublin Fire Brigade members threaten strike action over staffing levelsDublin Fire Brigade members threaten strike action over staffing levels


Lifestyle

Katie Wright asks skin experts for their advice on how to counteract the effects of blue light from digital devices.Staring at your phone could be ageing your skin – here’s what you can do about it

On this day 50 years ago, Examiner readers awoke to the news that the recent outburst of violence in Northern Ireland, what would eventually become known as “The Troubles”, had claimed its sixth victim.August 16, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »