Over 1,000 cyclists injured in 2018 - most during rush hour

More than 1,000 cyclists were injured in 2018 with most of those happening during the morning and evening rush hours.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is calling for greater investment in cycling infrastructure and more speed limits in rural areas.

1,056 cyclists were injured in 2018 according to the figures from the RSA.

The organisation has also looked at the data from 2006 to 2018 which shows the injuries are predominately caused by collisions with cars and goods vehicles.

Over nine in 10 cyclists were injured in a multivehicle collision in which at least one other vehicle was involved.

They happened more often during commuting periods between 8am and 9am and between 5pm and 7pm in the evening when road use peaks.

87% of injuries occurred on urban roads.

The most common driver action prior to a collision with a cyclist is ‘failure to observe’, representing approximately two in five cyclist injuries with cars, and similarly for goods vehicles.

The RSA is calling for more investment in cycling infrastructure and a greater roll out of 30km/h speed limits in urban areas.

"We know when a cyclist and car collide, the cyclist always comes out worst," said Moyagh Murdock, CEO of the RSA.

"We need to remove the potential for conflict by providing more dedicated and better cycling infrastructure.

"While the announcement of the creation of a cycle lane on the north quays in Dublin city is a welcome development, much more needs to be done. Ireland is lagging behind many of our European counterparts in introducing dedicated cycle tracks.

"We need separate infrastructure for vehicles and bicycles that remove danger points from our roads and reduce conflict between road users."

Ms Murdock said that the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) published a report earlier this month which highlights speed as another critical factor for reducing collisions with cyclists.

"The clear message is motorists need to slow down, particularly in urban areas and during peak travel times," said Ms Murdock.

"Not only will cyclists, and other vulnerable road users, have greater chances of survival if involved in a collision, slowing down will give drivers time and space to react, especially if they are distracted, and avoid a collision in the first place.”