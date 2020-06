Over 100 people admitted to hospital are waiting on a bed this morning.

The total of 105, from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, show 89 are waiting in emergency departments and 16 in wards.

It is a small decline from recent days but is still over 100 for the third day in a row

The largest waiting list is in University Hospital Limerick, with 25 people waiting.

Both Cork University Hospital and Mercy University Hospital have nine patients waiting in the emergency department each.