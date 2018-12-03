Over 100 potentially fatal incidents of ‘train surfing’ reported

More than 100 incidents of potentially lethal tram or train ‘surfing’ have been recorded by Irish Rail and on Luas services over the past four years.

The “surfing” involves a person holding on to the outside of a carriage as it moves away from a station and remains a dangerous risk for train and tram services.

The dangerous activity came to prominence in October when 20-year-old Rebecca Kelly received €550,000 in compensation after suffering a severe brain injury after clinging on to a Luas carriage.

Ms Kelly fell back onto the tracks and hit her head and had to be pulled out of the way of an oncoming tram.

Figures released under FoI reveal how there have been 35 cases of tram surfing on Luas services in the past four years. The incidents are split almost evenly between the red and green lines according to the figures, with an average of four a year on the red line that connects the Point with Tallaght and Saggart.

Tram surfing on the green line which runs through Dublin’s southside has been more sporadic with no incidents recorded in 2015 and a spike to 13 reports last year.

During evidence in Ms Kelly’s case, Luas gave evidence that the placing of metal strips to prevent gripping between the door and the body of a carriage had helped deter tram surfers. However, it has not managed to eradicate the problem although Transdev which operates both Luas lines said the number of incidents of tram surfing, sometimes also called ‘scutting’, was low.

Dervla Brophy of Transdev said: “Tram surfing is a dangerous activity and can lead to serious injury and can be fatal. We have had a very small number of incidences; person trying to ‘scut’ and all staff are trained to be vigilant, observe and report. The public has reported [cases] too.

“Any activity or even potential concern that is reported — trams will be stopped, security and or gardaí called. It’s critically important to stress how serious ‘surfing’ is — the risk of serious injury is very high.”

Transdev said they deliver school talks and the dangers of “scutting” and “surfing” are made clear at these and Garda community forums.

“We show CCTV of various incidents that have occurred along the lines,” said Ms Brophy. “The purpose is to request that parents know where their kids are and that if they are on the lines, they be made aware just how dangerous their playground might be.”

Irish Rail also released figures under FoI showing there had been 87 incidents of train surfing on its services since 2016. The number of reports has been consistent with about 30 per year with the problem almost exclusively found on Dart services (75 incidents).

Of incidents in the last three years, 12 were on the northern commuter route that connects Dublin and Dundalk, Co Louth. No other services apart from the Dart were affected

More than 100 incidents of potentially lethal tram or train ‘surfing’ have been recorded by Irish Rail and on Luas services over the past four years.