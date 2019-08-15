News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Over 100 families move into new 'factory built' houses in Louth

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 07:01 AM

Residents of a new "factory-built" housing estate say they can not believe how quickly their homes were built.

Over 100 families from Louth County Council's housing waiting list have officially moved into Castleguard Manor in Ardee.

The houses, which took 13 months to complete, were constructed in a warehouse in Cavan, before being transported on site.

People living in the three and four-bedroom homes pay an average rent of €57 per week.

Suzanne Doyle, who lives in Castleguard Manor with her partner and children, said she was waiting 10 years for a home.

"You're waiting that long and you get a brand new house, best news anyone can get," she said.

"They're helping all those people who've been waiting for 10 or 12 years on the list.

"It's the same as council only more private...I can't complain."

