Outstanding issues remain as crunch government-formation talks go down to the wire

There is a "long list" of outstanding issues currently standing in the way of a programme for government, according to those involved in the talks.

The final issues lay bare the fundamental differences in ideology between the three parties and therefore are all the more difficult to reconcile.

The 7% reduction in emissions, seen as "a red line" issue for the Green Party, despite being signed up to by the other two parties, has thrown up hours of debate among the three, with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael wary of ceding any ground that could affect rural voters, and the Green Party disenchanted that they are consistently asked to solve the issue, but have major policies rejected when submitted as unworkable or unaffordable.

"They have all these big ideas, but they can't really explain how to implement them," a Fianna Fáil source said.

The difference apparently lies with the fact that the Green Party view environmentalism as core to all policy areas, from housing to transport to agriculture and believe the other two parties see the climate emergency as one policy area to be addressed.

Transport caused just such a problem, with walking and cycling funding a serious bone of contention. Eamon Ryan's party wants 10% capital funding for each, with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael refusing to budge, citing essential roads infrastructure being locked into government's plans as contracts have already been signed.

Carbon tax

Likewise, the carbon tax and the suggested fee and dividend model have not been decided on, with the Green Party suggesting a range of new taxes to fund the recovery centred around taxing high-emissions behaviour.

"Our preference has always been the fee and dividend model," a Green source said. "It has to be fair, so it doesn't heap financial worries on people like single parents, people living in substandard rental accommodation, or Travellers.

"A lot of people are living in fuel poverty and unless the carbon tax is designed to mitigate fuel poverty, where people can't change their behaviour - rural dwellers for instance - face a type of discrimination."

The Greens believe fee and dividend should be paid out by per capita, redistributing the entire carbon tax so everyone who has paid in gets an equal share returned.

The issue in negotiations is that "there is a fundamental misunderstanding of whats it's for," a source said, with the Greens stressing that it is a tax to change behaviour, rather than raise revenue for the state. Fine Gael have pushed for ringfencing the money raised for environmental initiatives, which is the current structure.

Pension age

On social protection, the pension age had caused a rift between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. The Department of Social Protection says that other benefits may have to be cut if the pension age is unchanged in order to ensure there is adequate capital in the pot to keep paying people their pension in the future.

A pension transition payment which would be paid to people turning 66, which has been broadly agreed on in the interim, concerned some within the Green Party that recipients would lose associated pension benefits such as medical cards and fuel payments. However, it looks likely that this will be agreed upon by tomorrow.

The Land Development Agency is also still outstanding, with the Greens seeking an overhaul to further improve the output of public housing on public land, however Fine Gael are said to be resistant to major changes to the agency in talks, refusing to allow for private developers to be cut out of the equation.

"It doesn't have to cut out affordable housing, the two are not incompatible, there's a million ways that we could have public housing that models mixed-income, it's not one or the other," a source close to the talks said, but what housing model the three parties decide on is still up for debate.

Promises around Shannon LNG have also given some Greens cause for concern. The commitments given by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil "would not give confidence required" that the state would not ever import fracked gas again, which is what the Green's ultimately want, and say there "isn't clarity there yet".

Initial optimistic reports of a deal being done by Wednesday have now been overshadowed by outstanding areas of disagreement, with Thursday being touted as the likely day the state could see a programme for government.