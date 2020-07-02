News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Outsized tax returns will help Coalition to fund Covid-19 payments

Outsized tax returns will help Coalition to fund Covid-19 payments
Corporation tax revenues in June are set to repeat their outsized performance of May. Picture: iStock
By Eamon Quinn
Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Additional reporting: Geoff Percival

The latest exchequer tax returns published this afternoon will go a long way to reassure the new coalition it has the money to extend the Covid-19 unemployment supports and fund its promised stimulus packages without blasting through an indicative €30bn upper ceiling for the budget deficit this year.

Corporation tax revenues in June are set to repeat their outsized performance of May and help offset some of the revenue hits suffered by other major tax sources.

The focus remains on corporation revenues because June is not only a major month for corporations to pay the tax but is also a key indicator of the amount that multinationals will pay the exchequer later this year.

Vat revenues suffered the largest slump after the March lockdowns kept shoppers at home and closed most retail businesses but they will not be in the spotlight this time because June is a non-Vat payment month.

In April, the Government indicated the Covid-19-driven deficit this year would balloon to between €24bn and €30bn, as its finances buckled under the huge health and welfare spending and the loss of tax revenues.

Additional spending promises made by the new coalition since coming power last weekend suggest the 2020 deficit will still likely be closer to €30bn than the lower estimate of €24bn, despite the better-than-expected corporation tax receipts.

It appears a key demand of many business groups for ultra-cheap loans with a 100%-guarantee from the Irish State will not be delivered in this summer’s stimulus package, as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe yesterday signalled caution.

“I remain strongly of the view that those who are lending out that credit and making money available should have a stake in ensuring that this is a successful loan that is right for the person or company taking it and that they have an ability to recover that loan in the future,” Minister Donohoe said.

READ MORE

Government reiterates all non-essential travel should be avoided

More on this topic

Cutting taxes least likely to work in stimulating demand and jobs in Covid-19 crisis: ESRI's McQuinnCutting taxes least likely to work in stimulating demand and jobs in Covid-19 crisis: ESRI's McQuinn

Top 10 companies account for 40% of corporation tax revenuesTop 10 companies account for 40% of corporation tax revenues

Workers unaware of tax relief entitlements for working from homeWorkers unaware of tax relief entitlements for working from home

Revenue publishes 35 tax default cases in Ireland totalling over €6mRevenue publishes 35 tax default cases in Ireland totalling over €6m

TOPIC: Taxation

More in this Section

Man, 34, seriously injured in Longford crashMan, 34, seriously injured in Longford crash

Concerns raised over plan to move HSE child mental health staffConcerns raised over plan to move HSE child mental health staff

Defence forces group PDForra lodges High Court case to allow Ictu linkDefence forces group PDForra lodges High Court case to allow Ictu link

Gardaí warn the lovelorn of online 'sea captain' romance scamGardaí warn the lovelorn of online 'sea captain' romance scam


Lifestyle

It is the fourth of May, 2007. I am coming home from work, tired and scrolling through images of Trapani, Sicily - our holiday destination in a few weeks. Nothing remarkable about the journey, until I read the story of a missing girl in Praia De Luz, Portugal.Learning Points: Give Madeleine McCann's family the space to put their lives back together

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »