Outgoing PSNI chief constable meets President Higgins in Dublin

The outgoing police chief of Northern Ireland has visited President Michael D Higgins at his official residence in Dublin.

Retiring chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland George Hamilton, who was awarded a knighthood in the Queen’s Birthday Honours earlier this month, was greeted by President Higgins at the Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin’s Phoenix Park on Thursday.

Sir George announced on social media in January that he is to leave his post at the end of this month.

Honoured to spend the morning with President Michael D. Higgins in Áras an Uachtaráin. A privilege to both listen and learn from his wise words on various issues. A sincere thank you to @PresidentIRL and his team for their hospitality. pic.twitter.com/axuyEWs7bz — George Hamilton (@ChiefConPSNI) June 20, 2019

A spokesman for President Higgins said: “President Higgins hosted a courtesy call with the chief constable of the PSNI.”

- Press Association