News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Outgoing PSNI chief constable meets President Higgins in Dublin

Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 02:29 PM

The outgoing police chief of Northern Ireland has visited President Michael D Higgins at his official residence in Dublin.

Retiring chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland George Hamilton, who was awarded a knighthood in the Queen’s Birthday Honours earlier this month, was greeted by President Higgins at the Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin’s Phoenix Park on Thursday.

Sir George announced on social media in January that he is to leave his post at the end of this month.

Following his meeting with President Higgins, Sir George posted on Twitter: “Honoured to spend the morning with President Michael D Higgins in Aras an Uachtarain.

“A privilege to both listen and learn from his wise words on various issues.

“A sincere thank you to and his team for their hospitality.”

A spokesman for President Higgins said: “President Higgins hosted a courtesy call with the chief constable of the PSNI.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Woman rescued from car in Lough Erne in serious condition

Man arrested following stun gun seizure

Police investigate sudden death of pensioner in Co Armagh

Submachine gun and assault rifles seized in Derry

George HamiltonMichael D HigginsTOPIC: PSNI

More in this Section

70% of people in UK believe gay couples should be able to marry in NI

Major flaw in laws prohibiting resale of NAMA properties to developers revealed

Technical group established to look at Brexit backstop alternatives

GRA: Armed units not a long term solution in Longford


Lifestyle

Life in a vacuum: Your guide to choosing vacuum cleaners

Bright ideas: How to wear the summer tailoring trend

Tracing the roots of folk and fairy lore behind everyday plants

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »