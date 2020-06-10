Outgoing Katherine Zappone: ‘Exceedingly regressive’ to scrap childrens' ministry

Proposals to scrap the Department of Children and Youth Affairs represent an “exceedingly regressive move”, the outgoing Minister for Children Katherine Zappone has said.

Minister Zappone was responding to reports that the Ministry could be scrapped and subsumed into the Department of Education by the next government.

“It would be an exceedingly regressive move. And I don’t think it would fit well with a programme for government that purports to offer a new vision for Ireland’s recovery from the negative impact of this pandemic, especially for children and families,” Minister Zappone said speaking on RTE radio.

Minister Zappone, who lost her seat in the last general election, said a Minister for Children at the cabinet table represented a “progressive response” to the inclusion of children’s rights into the constitution.

“To eradicate this role I think would bring Ireland back to an era where children are seen and not heard,” she added.

Children’s rights organisations and experts also raised concern over the possible dismantling of the Department and Ministry.

The government’s Special Rapporteur on Child Protection, Conor O’Mahony, said the proposals would ‘diminish” the priority given to children’s rights and issues.

Ireland has a long and sorry history that illustrates what can happen when meeting children’s needs is not seen as a priority.

"It took many years to create positive momentum in focusing Government attention on children’s rights, and downgrading the Minister for Children from senior Minister status risks undermining the progress to date,” the senior lecturer at the School of Law at University College Cork said.

Mr O’Mahony said reports that the merger would make room for a senior minister for higher education made “no sense” and prioritising higher education was welcome “but not at this price”.

The Children's Rights Alliance, which represents more than 65 children’s groups, reiterated its concerns over the potential dismantling of the Department.

Alliance Chief Executive Tanya Ward said the merger did not represent a “win-win” and that both policy areas deserved a full minister at the Cabinet table.

“Children and Youth Affairs faces its own challenges including a demand surge in Tusla’ child protection services, rising child poverty, massive funding for childcare reform, funding for youth services, youth justice reform, adoption and fostering. This is a massive list. One Minister only has so much political capital that one area is bound to suffer," she said.

Youth Work Ireland in Cork said children and young people were now being “seen and heard” because of the Ministry and Department.

“In a country that has had such an historic poor record of defending the rights of children and young people it’s important to have a dedicated Department and Ministry that is advocating at cabinet level for children and young people,” director of services, Eleanor O’Sullivan, said.

Meanwhile, the improvement in Ireland’s university rankings this week is welcome news, according to Jim Miley, the president of the Irish Universities Association (IUA).

“This ray of good news is against the backdrop of a funding crisis for our universities exacerbated by the cost and revenue foregone as a consequence of the pandemic.”

A definitive solution to core funding per student and to research must be put in place, he added.