Outdoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people could take place from September

Up to 5,000 people could meet in outdoor gatherings from September if the Covid-19 virus stays suppressed, the Taoiseach has said.

Leo Varadkar also said that cinemas could reopen in August if people practise social distancing.

The Government has banned mass gatherings until August 31.

Life teaches us but culture inspires us

Mr Varadkar said on Tuesday: “If things continue to go in the right direction, and if the virus stays suppressed, I think we could see some small outdoor mass gatherings in September.

“Maybe outdoor cultural events of a few thousand people, maybe three or four or five thousand people, but unlikely to be more than that.

“I would envisage cinemas opening in August but socially distanced, and I am told that cinemas can operate at a profit socially distanced. That’s really hard for live performances for theatres, so that’s trickier.”

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan said there is “some reluctance” from people to be in a crowd.

Asked about events being cancelled for the rest of the summer, she said: “I would say the majority of them will be but there is the later part of the year.

“The demographic likely to attend the theatre and the opera are generally older so these are things we have to take into account but can’t rule anything out later on in the year.”

It comes as the arts and culture sector is set to receive a 25 million euro cash injection to help it recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today myself & @LeoVaradkar announced €25m investment in Arts & Culture 2020 ✅€20m will be allocated to the @artscouncil_ie bringing its allocation this year to €100m ✅€5m for securing the future of key cultural & museum spaces, digital art & online performances @DeptAHG pic.twitter.com/wp2OtHvKuT — ⚖️Josepha ⚡️STAY LOCAL⚡️Madigan (@josephamadigan) June 16, 2020

READ MORE UK Government must stand up to their Brexit commitments – Arlene Foster

The funding will include bursaries and commissions to artists and arts organisations, and resources for museums and culture workers as they prepare for the reopening of society.

Twenty million euro will go to the Arts Council with a further five million euro available for other measures.

It is estimated that a total of 41,600 arts events will not go ahead this year and 3.4 million audience attendances will be lost because of the health crisis.

Mr Varadkar said the livelihoods of artists and everyone who works in the sector have been hit very hard.

Announcing the funding package on Bloomsday, Mr Varadkar said: “Over the last few months we have had many days of sorrow and suffering, and in times like this we see the true value of culture to our society.

“The books, films, songs, plays and musicals, all the different forms of culture that entertain as well as enlighten. It provides medicine for the mind.”

He added: “In Joyce’s masterpiece Ulysses, it is noted that life is the great teacher, and that is true.

“Life teaches us but culture inspires us.

Significant €25M extra funding for arts, and artists and cultural organisations as we reopen from #COVID19 Emergency. pic.twitter.com/eWwnAKTBNf — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) June 16, 2020

“I know this pandemic hasn’t been easy for artists, or for our cultural institutions, and I know that the livelihood for our artists and all who work in the sector has been hit very hard.

“So many events have been cancelled.

“The Government wants to recognise how important culture is. Today, on Bloomsday, we are announcing an additional 25 million euros to help our arts and culture sector this year across the country.”

Ms Madigan said: “I am delighted to be able to announce this further investment in arts and culture.

“This sector has suffered more than most in the crisis and will continue to experience difficult and challenging times long after other sectors have returned to work.

“Despite this, I am confident that artists and arts organisations across the country can weather this storm and emerge with all the wonderful creativity that is its hallmark.”

Among the measures to be introduced will be new bursaries and commissions from the Arts Council, including supports for freelance artists and those looking to develop projects on a collaborative basis.