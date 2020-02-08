'Our right to vote is precious' - Senator blasts act of 'vandalism' on constituency office

Senator and General Election candidate for Fine Gael Jerry Buttimer has labelled as "unacceptable" an act of vandalism that left a window broken in his constituency office on polling day.

The Fine Gael candidate posted the video just after 9.30am today of the smashed window in his Douglas office.

"Not a pleasant sight on polling day, broken window in my Constituency office," he said.

"Our right to vote is precious but acts of vandalism on a public representative office is unacceptable."

— Senator Jerry Buttimer (@jerrybuttimer) February 8, 2020

Mr Buttimer is in the hotly contested four-seat Cork South-Central constituency that has as incumbents Fianna Fáil duo Michael McGrath and party leader Micheál Martin, as well as Sinn Féin's Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire and Mr Buttimer's party colleague Tánaiste Simon Coveney.