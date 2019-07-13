‘Our mum knew her attacker’ - daughters of woman who went missing thirty-two years ago

What happens when your mam never comes home?

Thirty-two years ago, mother of two Antoinette Smith went missing after a David Bowie concert in Slane. Her body was found nine months later in the Wicklow mountains.

Her two daughters, Lisa and Rachel, were seven and four at the time of their mother’s disappearance.

They now believe their mother, who was raped and strangled, knew her killer and it was a “well-planned attack”.

“The guards haven’t confirmed that or denied it [that Antoinette knew her killer]. We do know that it was probably a well-planned attack given the basis of the case, of what we know,” said Lisa, on the anniversary of her mother’s disappearance.

Nobody in their right frame of mind would set out to take someone off the street and bring them to the mountains and put them where she was found.

“We strongly believe ourselves — now there’s no evidence to clear that — I think the person is known to her. There’s no way in her right mind would she willingly go up the Wicklow mountains at that time of night. So she definitely, I think strongly, knew her attacker.

“Again it could be a family member, it could be a neighbour, it could be a friend, things could have escalated, things could have got out of hand on a night out drinking or whatever and things didn’t go to plan, something like that.

“But this person has left two young kids to grow up with no mother because they didn’t get their wicked way or things didn’t play ball. It was just horrendous the way she was found, you wouldn’t leave a dog in that state.”

Antoinette was last seen alive on Dublin’s Westmoreland St at about 3.30am on July 12, 1987. She was 27.

Unlike in other missing person cases, Antoinette’s body was eventually found in the Glencree area of Wicklow. Her daughters visited the site and said it was a “horrendous” experience.

“Where she was found it is very isolated,” said Lisa. “We went a few years ago and it was horrendous. Whoever left her there, intended for her never to be found. It was hard going. I struggled with it for a long time after it.

“It wasn’t really something I wanted to do but it was something we had to do to understand more stuff, because as we got older we struggled with stuff as you do when you grow up and obviously there’s a link missing. It was really, really hard to see where she met her end.”

Growing up without their mother was difficult for the entire family, the sisters said, because sometimes children will just cry out for their mother.

“It’s been tough for my dad. He does suffer from it and he wants justice just as much as we do,” said Rachel.

He looks at us and he had to rear us and he didn’t know how to address it at that time with us, just saying: ‘You know, your mam isn’t coming back.’ How do you explain that to two small kids, when they’re crying out for their mammy? Every little girl wants their mammy to dress them, or do their hair, or bring them to school or something.

“For your dad to come and put you in dresses, it was tough on him.”

The sisters grew up without a mother but also with a keen sense of awareness for their own safety, especially on a night out, and it is something friends would oftenremark on.

And while they lost their mother, they feel it is Antoinette who ultimately lost out.

“At the end of the day, there is a young woman who was murdered after going to a concert, a young woman with two young kids out on a night out with her friends,” said Rachel.

“If there are people out there with information I would urge you to come forward. It’s never too late. Justice needs to be served. There was a young mother murdered. She was not only our mam, but she was a sister, she was an aunt, she was a friend. She’s missed out on so much and we’ve been robbed as well. It’s a tragedy of all sorts.

“Someone’s guilty conscience has to play a part somewhere because you can’t do these horrific crimes, and they have gotten away with it so far, but your guilty conscience has to play somewhere on your mind.”

Gardaí say the murder investigation remains live as they renewed their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Sorcha Fitzpatrick, who is leading the investigation into the murder, said that a change in circumstances can assist people coming forward many years later.

“Circumstances change over the years and someone who may have been prevented at the time from coming to us with information in relation to Antoinette’s murder, we are appealing to them to come forward and contact the investigation teams,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.