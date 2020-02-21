‘Our hearts are broken’: Family mourn 'kind and generous' Cork teenager killed in crash

The teenager who died in a car crash in Cork City on Wednesday had performed in the Cork Opera House and had “a great career lay ahead of her”, her mother said.

Kimberly O’Connor, aged 16, tragically died when the car she was a passenger in crashed in the city’s Knocknaheeney/Hollyhill area.

Although emergency crews who rushed to the scene fought to save her life, Kimberly died at the scene, just feet away from her family home.

Her mother, Jennifer Haynes, later released a statement on Twitter, paying tribute to the Terence McSwiney Community College transition-year student.

She said: “Kimberly had a bright future and was a very kind and generous person who was loved by so many people. Our hearts are broken today at the loss of our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, niece and friend Kimberly O’Connor. Our lives are shattered today and it is difficult to put into words how we are feeling.”

She added: “Kimberly had a great interest in drama and singing and was very talented and a great career lay ahead of her.”

She spoke of how her daughter had just returned from Kolkata, formerly Calcutta, in January, having travelled there with a group of students from her school with the Hope Foundation.

Investigating Gardai at Fatal crash scene at Harbour View Road, Knocknaheeny Cork following the overnight single vehicle collision. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Ms Haynes also said her daughter was involved in an exchange programme with Cooperation Ireland, visiting Belfast and engaging in cross-border projects with students in the North.

School principal Phil O’Flynn said that Kimberly’s death was “a terrible tragedy”. She said it was “a dark day for the school and local community”.

Kimberly died after the car she was a passenger in crashed on Harbour View Rd at approximately 11.45pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services and the Roads Policing Unit attended, but Kimberly was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two teenage boys sustained serious injuries in the incident and were taken from the scene to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

One is believed to be in a critical condition.

A third teenager, believed to be aged 16 and the driver, later presented himself to Mercy University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

As soon as he is fit enough, he is expected to be interviewed by detectives.

The car, a €200, 19-year-old Seat Toledo, was not stolen but was known as a “bumper” or “company” car. These cars are so-named because they are typically owned by a group of youths who each contribute to its purchase price.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald, who lives on the road, said yesterday: “Harbour Hill Rd is a very long road, so I didn’t hear about it until the early hours of this morning.

The community is in mourning, everybody is shocked and devastated by what has happened.

“We share the loss of a very young life and our sympathies go to the family and to her friends and loved ones.

Sinn Féin councillor Kenneth Collins added: “This is a very sad day for everybody who knew her.

“It’s a terrible shock and our hearts and sympathies go to her family and friends.”