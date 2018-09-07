Home»Breaking News»ireland

'Our families will come first in our spending plans' - Dublin work syndicate collect €4.7m Lotto jackpot

Friday, September 07, 2018 - 05:11 PM

A syndicate from Dublin collected their €4.7m Lotto jackpot winnings today from the National Lottery.

The five work colleagues are set to pocket more than €954,000 each which they won in the draw on Wednesday, August 29.

They plan to pay off their bills and look after their family members with their new-found fortune.

They bought their Quick Pick ticket at the Londis Store in Summerhill, Co. Meath, on August 24.

The syndicate leader said: “I was lying on the couch on the Wednesday night of the draw and I picked up my Lotto ticket to check the numbers on the phone. All of our numbers were there in a row - it was a bizarre feeling.

"I casually called out to my wife and said, ‘guess what, I think we’ve won the Lotto’.

"I never thought I’d be that calm in such a situation but a part of me thought that I had to be making a mistake so I had to wait for the results to come through.

"But once I saw that there was one winner in the North East, I knew that it was us.”

He said that calling his colleagues to tell them the good news was one of the best experiences of his life.

He said: “Once I was 100% sure that we had won, I had to start calling everybody in the syndicate.

"With every phone call, there was a moment of disbelief and then pure and utter joy.

"It’s a tremendous experience to be able to share this journey with a group of people who are as close as we are.”

While they plan to keep their heads down and spend sensibly, some of them have started dreaming of far-flung holidays and new cars, but all were agreed that sharing with family members comes first.

They said: “We purposely took a little time out to think about what we would do with our winnings.

"Each of the syndicate has their own plans but I know many of them will be wiping their mortgages clean and paying off bills.

"We’ll definitely treat ourselves to new cars and a couple of holidays but the most important thing to us are our families who will come first in any of our spending plans.”


KEYWORDS

lottoeuromillions

Related Articles

'We’re not going to lose the run of ourselves': Cork syndicate claim €8.3m Lotto jackpot

No Lotto winner, but one ticket in the West wins €250k in Lotto Plus 2

The Euromillions results are in...

€4.7m-winning Lotto ticket sold in small village of 700

More in this Section

Varadkar on housing crisis: 'We never said we could fix this overnight'

Gardaí investigating Bray Boxing Club shooting make arrest

66 reports of monuments during summer heatwave

Trump Baby to appear in our skies during Donald Trump's November visit


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 05, 2018

    • 3
    • 10
    • 12
    • 20
    • 29
    • 46
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »