'Our citizens deserve better' - Number of patients on trolleys hits year high

The number of patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals has hit a year-high figure of 631, according to figures released by the INMO.

The figures show that 465 are waiting in the emergency department, while 166 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Once again, University Hospital Limerick has the highest number with 55 on trolleys.

Sligo University Hospital (50) and Cork University Hospital (42) are second and third on the Trolley Watch list.

South Tipperary General Hospital, University Hospital Galway and University Hospital Kerry all have at least 30 patients waiting on trolleys this morning.

Update: Reacting to the figures, Labour Party health spokesperson, Alan Kelly described the situation as "unacceptable".

“We are now near the middle of April, the worst of the winter flu crisis is over, but yet 631 people are on trolleys today. This is completely unacceptable," he said.

“It is a sad state of affairs that these types of figures are not shocking people anymore.

“The INMO have not recorded a day where there has been less than 250 people on trolleys. We should not have to accept these kind of figures as the new normal.

“Our citizens deserve better. They deserve to be treated in a safe manner,” he added.