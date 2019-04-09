NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'Our citizens deserve better' - Number of patients on trolleys hits year high

Images from the overcrowding at UH Limerick last week.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 11:54 AM

The number of patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals has hit a year-high figure of 631, according to figures released by the INMO.

The figures show that 465 are waiting in the emergency department, while 166 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Once again, University Hospital Limerick has the highest number with 55 on trolleys.

Sligo University Hospital (50) and Cork University Hospital (42) are second and third on the Trolley Watch list.

South Tipperary General Hospital, University Hospital Galway and University Hospital Kerry all have at least 30 patients waiting on trolleys this morning.

Update: Reacting to the figures, Labour Party health spokesperson, Alan Kelly described the situation as "unacceptable".

“We are now near the middle of April, the worst of the winter flu crisis is over, but yet 631 people are on trolleys today. This is completely unacceptable," he said.

“It is a sad state of affairs that these types of figures are not shocking people anymore.

“The INMO have not recorded a day where there has been less than 250 people on trolleys. We should not have to accept these kind of figures as the new normal.

“Our citizens deserve better. They deserve to be treated in a safe manner,” he added.

READ MORE

Overcrowding in Limerick like 'scenes in the hospital after a major natural disaster'

More on this topic

Trolley crisis: 'You’ve elderly people in there and they have no dignity'

Overcrowding in Limerick like 'scenes in the hospital after a major natural disaster'

Warning hospital trolley crisis could escalate

Trolley figures: ‘This is not a crisis,’ says UHL director

More in this Section

EU leaders want 'as much clarity as possible' from UK in Brexit extension talks

Belfast footballer Jay Donnelly jailed over sharing indecent image of child

Government may force companies to reveal pay differences of employees

Cork schoolboys raise over €50,000 for classmate with cancer


Lifestyle

Vintage View: Historic kitchen designs, from railway carriages to Bauhaus brilliance

Ask an expert: How can I get rid of my dandruff problem?

Ask a counsellor: ‘Our friends are divorcing – how can we avoid getting caught in the middle?’

How to make a bee hotel in 5 simple steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »