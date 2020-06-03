News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Organiser of Dublin's George Floyd solidarity march to self-isolate

Organiser of Dublin's George Floyd solidarity march to self-isolate
The Black Lives Matter solidarity rally in Dublin on Monday.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 09:27 AM

One of the organisers of a solidarity march in Dublin last Monday over the death of George Floyd has said he is going into self-isolation.

JYellowL is also urging other marchers to do the same, but activists here intend to press ahead with protests this weekend in solidarity with demonstrations in the United States.

That is despite a Garda investigation into alleged breaches of social distancing guidelines after thousands gathered in Dublin on Bank Holiday Monday and marched on the American Embassy in Ballsbridge.

Gardaí said they took the names and addresses of some protesters as part of a "graduated policing response" and that organisers were not prepared for the scale of the crowd which arrived.

JYellowL said: “Ireland stood in solidarity to show that black lives matter. Thank you to all the absolute royalty that made it possible. From the people who marched with us to the Gardaí who cooperatively worked with us to facilitate a peaceful demonstration of solidarity. We were all overwhelmed by the turnout.

I thought 100 people in attendance would’ve been ambitious but we’ve shown that we’re connected through joy in the good times and through pain in the difficult times. Both times love is manifested through the power of unity.

Our love and support is extended to our brothers and sisters in the US and across the world who need it.

"Our togetherness in diversity is something to be celebrated and we’ve shown that we’re committed to not only being: Not a racist country but an ANTI - RACIST country. This was a proud day for us.

"The step we need to take now is one of education, not one-sided but all-sided. Let’s keep the discussion open and spread understanding. Encourage uncomfortable dialogue without alienation so we can maintain and spread this unity.

"I’ll be self-isolating for the next two weeks and I urge everyone who was present to do the same and for anyone looking to engage with other organised protests to do the same but also to take precautionary action. Let’s push on from here, we are in the process of change and growth”

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said the unexpectedly large turnout on Monday shows the strength of feeling on the issue.

Ms Shortall said: "I don't know what there is to investigate other than for the gardaí to liaise with the organisers and ensure there isn't a repeat of what happened in the last couple of days.

"People have the right to protest, obviously feelings are running high about racism in the US and I think it's important that if people want to come out and voice their objection to that, that they do that in a safe and sensible way."

READ MORE

Protesters defy curfews to return to US streets as Trump decries ‘lowlifes’

