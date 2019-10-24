Organised crime group targeted as part of Operation Thor

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), assisted by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) are undertaking operational activity in counties Dublin, Kildare and Westmeath, in the course of the Winter Phase of Operation Thor.

Having identified and targeted a South Dublin based organised crime group, suspected to be involved in burglaries in residential premises, throughout Ireland, GNDOCB and CAB have, today, searched three premises.

So far, the searches have resulted in the seizure of €33,000 in cash, 6 Rolex watches, a quantity of jewellery and 3 motor vehicles.

One person, a male, aged 23, has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in money laundering and is currently detained at Ronanstown Garda Station, Dublin, pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Speaking today, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, Special Crime Operations said:

"In the course of the Winter Phase of Operation Thor, throughout Ireland members of the Garda Síochána are targeting organised crime groups who are believed to be involved in residential burglaries.

Today this activity has resulted in an arrest and the seizure of property of significant value, believed to be proceeds of crime.

"Our activity in this regard will continue in an effort to prevent burglaries from taking place in the first instance and to recover stolen property and apprehend culprits, where burglaries have already taken place”.