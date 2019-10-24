News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Organised crime group targeted as part of Operation Thor

Organised crime group targeted as part of Operation Thor
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 07:36 PM

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), assisted by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) are undertaking operational activity in counties Dublin, Kildare and Westmeath, in the course of the Winter Phase of Operation Thor.

Having identified and targeted a South Dublin based organised crime group, suspected to be involved in burglaries in residential premises, throughout Ireland, GNDOCB and CAB have, today, searched three premises.

So far, the searches have resulted in the seizure of €33,000 in cash, 6 Rolex watches, a quantity of jewellery and 3 motor vehicles.

One person, a male, aged 23, has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in money laundering and is currently detained at Ronanstown Garda Station, Dublin, pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Speaking today, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, Special Crime Operations said:

"In the course of the Winter Phase of Operation Thor, throughout Ireland members of the Garda Síochána are targeting organised crime groups who are believed to be involved in residential burglaries.

Today this activity has resulted in an arrest and the seizure of property of significant value, believed to be proceeds of crime.

"Our activity in this regard will continue in an effort to prevent burglaries from taking place in the first instance and to recover stolen property and apprehend culprits, where burglaries have already taken place”.

READ MORE

Third arrest made in ongoing investigation into sale and supply of drugs in Clare

More on this topic

Man arrested in connection with armed robbery of pedestrian in Dublin cityMan arrested in connection with armed robbery of pedestrian in Dublin city

Third arrest made in ongoing investigation into sale and supply of drugs in ClareThird arrest made in ongoing investigation into sale and supply of drugs in Clare

Two men arrested as part of investigation into sale and supply of drugs in DublinTwo men arrested as part of investigation into sale and supply of drugs in Dublin

Man hospitalised after 'car deliberately drove into another car' outside Dublin shopping centreMan hospitalised after 'car deliberately drove into another car' outside Dublin shopping centre


GardaOperation ThorTOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Jazz parade to bring New Orleans vibe to Cork's streetsJazz parade to bring New Orleans vibe to Cork's streets

Secret recordings by gardaí investigating Hanley murder should be excluded in evidence, court toldSecret recordings by gardaí investigating Hanley murder should be excluded in evidence, court told

'Shocking' that govt using GDPR to hide spending of taxpayers' money, PAC hears'Shocking' that govt using GDPR to hide spending of taxpayers' money, PAC hears

'Cavalier and arrogant': FG launch stinging attack on Vote Gate TDs'Cavalier and arrogant': FG launch stinging attack on Vote Gate TDs


Lifestyle

We all have a healthy curiosity about how others live. It’s just one of the reasons we love to pore over property and interiors spreads — that peek behind someone else’s front door is just irresistible.Monks open a new chapter on life behind the Glenstal walls

Got an issue? Ask Audrey...Ask Audrey: 'Cairo is basically Limerick with a few pyramids'

Every year, teachers across the country are invited to celebrate Seachtain na Gaelige. Every year, I respectfully opt out.Secret Diary of an Irish teacher: Opting out of Seachtain na Gaelige

Mica Paris kicks off the Cork Jazz Festival tomorrow night with a show featuring the songs of Ella Fitzgerald. She tells Ellie O’Byrne about her own rise to fame and her love of the American legend.Mica Paris is bringing a little dream of Ella to Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »