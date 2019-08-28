News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Orders appear to have been flouted by protesters at meat plants, High Court told

By Ray Managh
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 02:12 PM

The High Court has been told it appeared that court orders had already been flouted by protesters at meat plants overnight and this morning and to expect applications in relation to the proposed attachment and committal of a number of protesters.

Both Mr Lyndon MacCann SC, counsel for Dawn Meats and Mr Brian O’Moore SC, counsel for ABP, told Mr Justice Senan Allen that applications may be made before him this afternoon.

Yesterday ABP and Dawn secured temporary injunctions restraining named protesters, or anyone acting in concert with them or with knowledge of the court’s orders, from blockading a number of their meat plants.

They told the court that further blockades had the potential for wrecking a multi-million-euro export deal with China which was already accepting meat supplies from Irish plants.

Judge Allen heard Chinese inspectors were due to visit meat plants in the next few days to check out processing and hygiene standards.

CourtCourt caseTOPIC: Meat Protests

