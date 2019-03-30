Order to ‘meet deadline to restore folly’

The religious order under fire after the near total demolition of an historic folly in Cork says it intends to “meet the deadlines” set by the planning authority which has ordered the full reinstatement of the structure.

The Sisters of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary refused to answer specific questions about the rebuilding of the Bessborough folly on the city’s southside.

A statement read:

We will continue to deal directly with Cork City Council on this matter and will be meeting the deadlines as agreed in our recent discussions.

The statement was issued after a meeting between the order, its engineering and legal representatives with senior officials in the city council’s planning, heritage and archaeology sections to discuss the near total demolition of the structure. The order was given until yesterday to submit plans to the council for the reinstatement in full of the structure. The council was not in a position to comment yesterday on if the plans were submitted.

There was outrage when the top two storeys of the semi-ruined three-storey Pike family-built folly on the grounds of the former Bessborough mother and baby home were demolished. The structure, which dates from 1870-1890, was described as an “important surviving landscape feature associated with the gardens of Bessborough House”.

While not a protected structure, it was the subject of a preservation order request from local historian Diarmuid Ó Drisceoil. The order had argued the folly presented a “major health and safety hazard due to crumbling mortar and loose stones” and that “repair work” was required.

But when the extent of the work became apparent, City Hall called a halt to it and opened an enforcement file.

It told the order the reinstatement plans should be informed by a suitably qualified and experienced conservation engineer and archaeologist. Mr Ó Drisceoil said given the amount of archival photographic material of the folly, he hopes the reinstatement will return the structure to its glory. Labour Party representative Peter Horgan said Mr Ó Drisceoil should be invited to help the reinstatement process.