Latest: Storm Deirdre is due to bring a Status Orange wind warning for the country from 2pm this afternoon, with severe gusts potentially reaching 130km/h and heavy rain of up to 50mm expected to fall.

Met Eireann revised the warning, changing the initial time at which it takes effect from 3pm to 2pm.

The forecaster says that Storm Deirdre will move quickly across the country this afternoon and evening and will move through the Irish Sea early tonight.

The storm will bring some "squally, damaging winds in all areas for a short period of time".

In Munster and Connacht winds will peak mid to late afternoon, depending on location and in Leinster and Ulster in the early evening, Met Eireann said.

Here's the 24 hour rainfall totals to 9am this morning, plus the latest rainfall radar image (11:40am). We have had over 50mm in parts of the south. The heaviest rain at the moment is over the northeast of the country with heavy squally showers elsewhere.#StormDeirdre pic.twitter.com/pAF0Iz3BW1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 15, 2018

Waterford, Cork and Kilkenny are among a number of counties where spot flooding has been reported on the roads.

ESB crews are on stand-by to tackle damage caused by the wet and windy conditions, while a large fault has been reported in the Glengarriff area of Cork.

Thousands are now without power across the country as faults have also been reported in Baltrasna, Co Meath, Telaydon, Co Monaghan, Rathdrum, Co Wicklow, and in Grange, Co Dublin.

We have a large fault in the #Glengarriff and surrounding areas of #Cork we will have updates shortly on https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY Apologies— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) December 15, 2018

Earlier: Storm Deirdre to hit Christmas shoppers with rain and wind

Heavy rain and gale force winds are expected across large parts of the country as Storm Deirdre sweeps in for one of the last big shopping days before Christmas.

Santa (Shaun Kearon) gets caught in the heavy rain and wind as he made his way to meet all the children at Murrisck community centre near Westport on Thursday. Photo: Paul Mealey.

Met Éireann named an area of westwards-moving low pressure Storm Deirdre last night.

It has issued a Status Orange wind alert for the entirety of Ireland, warning of "disruptive and damaging gusts" of up 130km/h and persistent and heavy rain.

The warning is in place from 3pm until midnight as the storm tracks northeast over Ireland this afternoon and evening, and motorists are being warned to take care on the roads today.

Rain will become widespread, with some heavy, possibly thundery falls at times in parts of the south and west especially and local spot flooding.

Heavy rain at times in all areas on Saturday & becoming very windy with potentially damaging squally winds in western & southern counties in the late afternoon & these severe winds transferring eastwards during the evening. For all warnings please see https://t.co/oOxITrsnvw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 14, 2018

Met Éireann says that "severe winds" will transfer to northern and eastern counties this evening after developing in Munster and Connacht in the afternoon.

The rain will clear to showers overnight, with the winds abating and temperatures dropping, leading to frost in some areas.

It will be cold on Sunday, with rain or hail showers in the morning.

The UK's Met Office has issued a series of warnings, with a yellow warning of heavy rain and strong winds up to 110km/h is in place for Northern Ireland, south-west England and South Wales until 6pm.