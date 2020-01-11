News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Orange wind alerts: Gusts of up to 130 km/hr expected

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, January 11, 2020 - 04:37 PM

Met Eireann has issued three weather warnings - including two orange alerts - as Storm Brendan makes its way towards Ireland.

The forecaster issued an orange wind warning for Cork, Kerry Limerick, Waterford and Wexford. Met Éireann said this afternoon that gusts of up to 130 km/hr can be expected, as Storm Brendan tracks to the northwest.

Southerly winds veering southwesterly will reach average speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 130 km/h, highest in coastal areas.

There is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to a combination of high spring tides and storm surge.

The orange warning is in place for eight hours, from 7am on Monday morning to 3pm that day.

A separate orange wind warning was issued for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, valid from 7am on Monday to midnight that night.

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning has been issued for counties Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary for all day Monday from 7am.

