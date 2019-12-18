News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Orange weather warning issued for Cork, Galway and Mayo

Orange weather warning issued for Cork, Galway and Mayo
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 10:08 PM

A status orange weather warning has been issued in Cork, Met Éireann have announced.

The upgrade for the wind warning is valid from 6-9pm this evening.

According to the Met Éireann website: "A small deepening depression, associated with the Atlantic storm system Elsa, will track northwards close to the Atlantic seaboard this evening.

"A small deepening depression, associated with the Atlantic storm system Elsa, will track northwards close to the Atlantic seaboard this evening. Strong southerly winds veering southwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts up 120km/h for a short time."

A status yellow rain warning remains in place in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford uptil 7pm this evening and the yellow wind warning remains nationally until the early hours of Thursday morning.

Update: Galway and Mayo now have orange wind warnings in place until Thursday morning

READ MORE

Minister tells committee FAI sought €18m 'bailout' from the State

More on this topic

Met Eireann warns of 'localised flooding' and 110km/h gustsMet Eireann warns of 'localised flooding' and 110km/h gusts

Snow-ice warning remains in place this morningSnow-ice warning remains in place this morning

Drivers urged to take care on roads with snow and ice warning in placeDrivers urged to take care on roads with snow and ice warning in place

Met Éireann extends snow and ice warning until tomorrowMet Éireann extends snow and ice warning until tomorrow


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Nora Quoirin’s parents meet government officials in bid for full inquiryNora Quoirin’s parents meet government officials in bid for full inquiry

FAI have 'steep mountain to climb' before Department restores its funding, says MinisterFAI have 'steep mountain to climb' before Department restores its funding, says Minister

Report: Fine Gael deselect Verona Murphy as election candidateReport: Fine Gael deselect Verona Murphy as election candidate

Protestors to call on Justice Department to reverse deportation order against Carlow studentProtestors to call on Justice Department to reverse deportation order against Carlow student


Lifestyle

Raymond Deane’s operatic version of the Florence Newton witch trial was great drama with a vivid score.Our contributor Cathy Desmond selects her highlights of the year

Our regular contributors select their highlights of the year.Our contributor Philip Watson selects his entertainment highlights of the year

Billie Eilish and Lizzo were among the big breakthrough acts in 2019, while we bade farewell to the likes of Ginger Bakerand Keith Flint, writes Ed PowerA music summary of 2019: Old town roads and Fontaines of youth

I never really had a good relationship with them and I find that they can be rude to my husband and they make subtle jokes about our relationship.Learning Points: 'I’m dreading the tension at family Christmas dinner'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »