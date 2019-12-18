Orange weather warning issued for Cork, Galway and Mayo

A status orange weather warning has been issued in Cork, Met Éireann have announced.

The upgrade for the wind warning is valid from 6-9pm this evening.

According to the Met Éireann website: "A small deepening depression, associated with the Atlantic storm system Elsa, will track northwards close to the Atlantic seaboard this evening.

"A small deepening depression, associated with the Atlantic storm system Elsa, will track northwards close to the Atlantic seaboard this evening. Strong southerly winds veering southwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts up 120km/h for a short time."

A status yellow rain warning remains in place in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford uptil 7pm this evening and the yellow wind warning remains nationally until the early hours of Thursday morning.

Update: Galway and Mayo now have orange wind warnings in place until Thursday morning