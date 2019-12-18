News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Orange weather warning issued for Cork

Orange weather warning issued for Cork
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 03:12 PM

A status orange weather warning has been issued in Cork, Met Éireann have announced.

The upgrade for the wind warning is valid from 6-9pm this evening.

According to the Met Éireann website: "A small deepening depression, associated with the Atlantic storm system Elsa, will track northwards close to the Atlantic seaboard this evening.

"A small deepening depression, associated with the Atlantic storm system Elsa, will track northwards close to the Atlantic seaboard this evening. Strong southerly winds veering southwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts up 120km/h for a short time."

A status yellow rain warning remains in place in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford uptil 7pm this evening and the yellow wind warning remains nationally until the early hours of Thursday morning.

READ MORE

Minister tells committee FAI sought €18m 'bailout' from the State

More on this topic

Met Eireann warns of 'localised flooding' and 110km/h gustsMet Eireann warns of 'localised flooding' and 110km/h gusts

Snow-ice warning remains in place this morningSnow-ice warning remains in place this morning

Drivers urged to take care on roads with snow and ice warning in placeDrivers urged to take care on roads with snow and ice warning in place

Met Éireann extends snow and ice warning until tomorrowMet Éireann extends snow and ice warning until tomorrow


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Nora Quoirin’s parents meet government officials in bid for full inquiryNora Quoirin’s parents meet government officials in bid for full inquiry

FAI have 'steep mountain to climb' before Department restores its funding, says MinisterFAI have 'steep mountain to climb' before Department restores its funding, says Minister

Report: Fine Gael deselect Verona Murphy as election candidateReport: Fine Gael deselect Verona Murphy as election candidate

Protestors to call on Justice Department to reverse deportation order against Carlow studentProtestors to call on Justice Department to reverse deportation order against Carlow student


Lifestyle

Just a few days to go until the big Christmas Dinner. Stop — allow yourself to slow down for a few minutes. Ask yourself, on a scale of one to 10 how vital is it to dash to the shops once again to buy those last few things?Darina Allen: Have a zero waste household this Christmas with these leftover ideas

The new industry trend predictions are in. Liz Connor takes a look.From mobility training to greener kit: Will these be 2020’s biggest fitness and wellness trends?

Lauren Taylor combines a history-filled city break with some mountain air.Is Bosnia Europe’s best-kept budget ski secret? Discovering the city and slopes of Sarajevo

New low-cost flights make it possible to explore this iconic American city in a few days, says Ryan Hooper.Art, culture and empanadas: Can you fit Miami into a long weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »