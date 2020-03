Status orange and yellow weather warnings have been issued for parts of the country tomorrow.

Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for Co Donegal from 8am.

While a status yellow wind warning has been issued for Dublin, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Louth, Meath, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare from 4am.

The Road Safety Authority is asking road users to drive with extra caution over the next few days.