OPW-run national momuments operated at loss of almost €7m in 2019

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 07:39 AM

Ireland's national monuments, which have a guide service, operated at a loss of nearly €7 million last year.

€13.2 million was spent on 46 sites.

There are about 700 national monuments in the care of the Office of Public Works (OPW) across the country.

But less than 50 operate with a guide service, some of which are closed or are free.

Details released under the Freedom of Information Act show it cost €13.2 million to staff and maintain these sites in 2019.

The income from these national monuments was less than €6.3 million.

Kilmainham Goal operated at a profit of nearly €800,000, with more than €2 million taken in in admissions last year.

The Rock of Cashel made a profit of nearly half a million euro, with over €1.5 million taken in.

But several other sites operated at significant losses.

Frank Scott, a tour guide at Roscommon Castle, says there is a lack of marketing of these sites.

"Heritage tourism is actually one of the largest tourist sectors in Europe at the moment and we have kind of missed out on this.

"We haven't pushed what we have and it is something that we really should be doing."

The OPW says it charges admissions to certain heritage visitor sites in its care but doesn't have a very commercial pricing strategy.

It says these sites are mainly a public cultural asset.

