OPW release new images of proposed Cork flood defences

The Office of Public Works has released new images of its proposed flood defences for Cork.

The latest computer-generated images show how the proposed interventions at Mardyke Walk, Anderson’s Quay and the boardwalk area around the Grand Parade will look after the €150m Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme (LLFRS) is developed.

A spokesperson for the project said the latest visuals again show that claims by opponents of the scheme that it features high walls that will hide the river Lee from view are “simply incorrect”.

“In addition to protecting these locations from flooding, the riverside is more open and safer,” he said.

It comes after flooding impacted several areas across the country, including Athlone and Clare.

Horse trainer Tom Cleary, who is based just outside Athlone, has told of efforts to keep stables clear of flood water and to ensure the horses are safe.

This is the third time in 11 years that they have been faced with such a dilemma he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.