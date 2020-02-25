News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

OPW release new images of proposed Cork flood defences

OPW release new images of proposed Cork flood defences
How Anderson Quay will look under the new flood defences.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 11:55 AM

The Office of Public Works has released new images of its proposed flood defences for Cork.

The latest computer-generated images show how the proposed interventions at Mardyke Walk, Anderson’s Quay and the boardwalk area around the Grand Parade will look after the €150m Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme (LLFRS) is developed.

A spokesperson for the project said the latest visuals again show that claims by opponents of the scheme that it features high walls that will hide the river Lee from view are “simply incorrect”.

“In addition to protecting these locations from flooding, the riverside is more open and safer,” he said.

Walkway behind the Kingsley Hotel on Carrigrohane Road BEFORE
Walkway behind the Kingsley Hotel on Carrigrohane Road BEFORE

Walkway behind the Kingsley Hotel on Carrigrohane Road AFTER
Walkway behind the Kingsley Hotel on Carrigrohane Road AFTER

It comes after flooding impacted several areas across the country, including Athlone and Clare.

Horse trainer Tom Cleary, who is based just outside Athlone, has told of efforts to keep stables clear of flood water and to ensure the horses are safe.

South Mall
South Mall

Markyde
Markyde

This is the third time in 11 years that they have been faced with such a dilemma he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

READ MORE

Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country

More on this topic

No oral hearing for contentious €6m Morrison’s Island flood plan in CorkNo oral hearing for contentious €6m Morrison’s Island flood plan in Cork

Cork flood prevention plan: Talking time is running outCork flood prevention plan: Talking time is running out

Key flood-defences decision due on Morrison's Island section of Cork city planKey flood-defences decision due on Morrison's Island section of Cork city plan

Flooding near misses in Cork prompt fresh calls for immediate flood defence scheme roll outFlooding near misses in Cork prompt fresh calls for immediate flood defence scheme roll out


TOPIC: Cork Flood Plan

More in this Section

Coronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – TánaisteCoronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – Tánaiste

Trócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than menTrócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than men

Man held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe releasedMan held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe released

Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country


Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s growing resentful of her widowed mum’s needy behaviour.Ask a counsellor: My mother is so clingy since losing my dad – what can I do?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »