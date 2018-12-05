Opposition raise concerns over last-minute changes to new laws regarding mayors introduced by Minister

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has told opposition parties to allow more than 30 pages of amendments to new laws allowing directly elected mayors to pass despite a backlash over the last-minute changes.

Mr Murphy called for the support after Labour, Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats, Solidarity-People Before Profit and the Greens hit out at the major alterations, saying late changes risk delaying the new rules.

Under long-flagged plans, the Government intends to allow Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford to directly elected their mayor in the future.

The potential move will be outlined in a plebiscite which is intended to be voted on in May. However, in order for this to happen a Local Government Bill must be passed in the coming days by the Dáil and Seanad.

Although there is little opposition to the plans, opposition parties have raised significant concerns over the fact the Government has tabled more than 30 pages of amendments to the bill.

In a Dáil debate on Tuesday night, Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy, Sinn Féin's housing spokesperson Eoin O Broin, Labour housing spokesperson Jan O'Sullivan, Solidarity-PBP TD Mick Barry and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan all hit out at the last-minute changes.

However, asked about the controversy this morning, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy - whose department has overall responsibility for local government matters - said the criticism is unwarranted.

Dismissing the concerns by saying the changes were always planned, Mr Murphy called on opposition parties to fully support the bill if they are in favour of "local democracy".

He said: "We always flagged there were technical amendments coming, and we always flagged that we wanted to have plebiscites in May for the election of directly elected mayors.

"So the opposition knew this was coming. What we want to do is put in place the amendments so we can have the plebiscites in May, and then decide what kind of a mayor we want to put to the people.

"If people believe in local democracy, if people believe in the parties in the Oireachtas in giving greater powers to our cities in particular as they grow into the future, then they should support this bill," he said.