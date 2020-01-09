Opposition parties back calls for fresh election

Both Labour and the Greens have ruled out propping up the embattled government to safeguard its control in the Dáil as the prospect of snap general election looms.

The two parties have now backed calls for the Dáil to be dissolved and for fresh elections - despite an insistence by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that he may be able to rely on opposition support.

Ahead of a crunch meeting between Mr Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin over the two major parties continuing the confidence and supply agreement in order to postpone a vote and maintain the lifetime of the current Dáil, other leaders ruled out providing support to keep the parliament “limping on” for a number of weeks.

Speaking at Leinster House this evening, Labour's Brendan Howlin said:

“If you talk to anyone in this house, everyone agrees that the lifespan of this Dáil has run its course and everybody is in election mode.

“So the usefulness of the next number of weeks if its stays in existence is highly problematic. So I think that the Taoiseach should accept that this Dáil has run its course, call a general election and allow the people to put in place a government which will actually solve the issues that are of most concern to people, like housing and healthcare.

I've had nothing but the absolute concerns of my constituents over Christmas in relation to healthcare. I've never seen the likes of it. I think people want a change, they don't trust the current administration.

“Limping on for a number of weeks” was a waste of time, added Mr Howlin.

Mr Howlin also insisted his party was not in any pact with the coalition to support it in government.

“We never supported it. We have taken every opportunity to express concerns on all its policy platforms. That will remain our position until there is a general election."

Mr Howlin said any matters such as climate change and related measures could be addressed after the general election by the next administration.

“A phoney election for a number of weeks would be infinitely worse than an actual election,” he told reporters.

Greens leader Eamon Ryan also ruled out supporting the coalition in any vote it may need and that his party also believes that now is the appropriate time for a general election.

Mr Ryan said it was “hard to see how others won't take the same approach”.