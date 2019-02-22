NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Opposition claims Ireland not prepared for no-deal Brexit

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 07:37 PM

Ireland is not adequately prepared for a no-deal Brexit, the Fianna Fáil leader has claimed.

Micheal Martin said the Government was not ready should the UK crash out of the EU at the end of March, despite its no-deal Brexit contingency planning.

The Government published a wide range of laws on Friday that will be enacted if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

Discussing the legislation outside Leinster House, Mr Martin described the UK’s withdrawal from the EU as the most severe threat to Irish society in over a decade.

He said: “I don’t think we’re adequately prepared for a no-deal Brexit… the Government perhaps thought they would have a deal earlier.”

Mr Martin added that the Government would not have been in the position to publish the legislation if Fianna Fail had pulled the plug on the confidence and supply deal as some other political parties had urged him to do.

Last year Fianna Fail re-entered into a confidence and supply arrangement with Fine Gael to ensure the continuation of the minority government as the country prepared for Brexit.

“We wouldn’t be in a position to enact this legislation if I didn’t take the position I took and the party didn’t take the position it took to continue with the confidence and supply,” he said.

“There’s a lot of hot air out there from some quarters about preparing for Brexit and being ready for Brexit.

READ MORE: EU and US will 'do right by Ireland' post Brexit, Taoiseach claims

“The reality is Fianna Fail had to take the hard decision before Christmas, in my view the correct decision, to continue with confidence and supply, give the Government space in terms of the negotiations around Brexit but also to prepare for any eventualities.”

The Fianna Fail leader made the comments ahead of the party’s national annual conference in Dublin on Saturday.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood will address the conference in Dublin’s Citywest.

It is the first national meeting since Fianna Fail and the SDLP announced a partnership in late January.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Mercedes recharges its classic brand

Intelligent tech makes new Focus ST the most ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ yet

House of the Week: 200 years of history outshines the new-comers in Sunday's Well

The heavy toll of women’s unpaid emotional labour


KEYWORDS

BrexitIreland

More in this Section

Pilot loss of consciousness likely cause of fatal 2014 crash

Meath mother appeals for specialised wetsuit to help daughter with acquired brain injury

Jury to hear closing speeches in Denis O’Brien case next week

Pearse Street and Tara Street Dart stations to be closed this weekend


Lifestyle

Toasting the Oscars? 6 award-winning wines to mark the occasion

Live music review: Chvrches play a blinder at the Olympia

7 ways to manage toddler tantrums, according to an expert

The unlikely leading man: Viggo Mortensen earned his Oscar nomination by being everything a movie star isn’t

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 9
    • 10
    • 16
    • 19
    • 30
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »