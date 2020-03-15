News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Opinion poll: Sinn Féin remain on top - but Fine Gael close the gap

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 15, 2020 - 09:49 AM

A new opinion poll show that Sinn Féin's support is holding strong, with the party still comfortably the most popular in Ireland.

However the Sunday Times / Behaviour and Attitudes poll of 900 voters also suggests increased support for Fine Gael.

Taken over two weeks leading up to last Tuesday, it shows Leo Varadkar's party have jumped up three points to 21% - but Sinn Féin is unchanged at 35%.

Fianna Fáil has slipped slightly by one point to 19%.

The Green Patry (6%), Solidarity-People Before Profit (3%) and Labour (3%) are all unchanged while support for independents is up one point to 11%.

The Social Democrats dropped one point to 1%

Between the coronavirus outbreak and the Taoiseach's trip to Washington, government formation talks have taken a back-seat in recent days amid calls for a "national government" to deal with Covid-19.

While Sinn Féin won the most votes in the February General Election, Fianna Fáil have the most seats.

Micheál Martin's party were in talks with Fine Gael during the week as there appears to be no breakthrough with any of the parties - 36 days after the country went to the polls.

