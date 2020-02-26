Operation to remove oil drums form 'ghost ship' in Cork underway

The operation to lift nearly 100 oil drums from the “ghost ship” stranded on rocks off the Cork coast has begun.

Some 38 Cork County Council engineers and gardaí are helping in the operation, preparations for which started at 7am.

All entrances to and from the site, which is on private land at Ballyandreen, near Ballycotton have been sealed off.

Among those trying to get access to the site was a group of four youths who had travelled up from Waterford with a fold up ladder to board the ship, which is in a barely accessible location and both wind and wave swept out top of rock.

Workers who turned the four away said they were “dressed as if they were on a day out at the beach, complete with white sneakers”.

The operation to physically lift the drums out of the ship was delayed briefly due to a longer than expected briefing.

During the delay security staff were occupied trying to locate a youth who sneaked into the site and was believed to have a drone which could compromise the operation.

Security at the site has had to be tight because of the safety risks.

Just days ago, a female sight-seeker is said to have tripped and broken an ankle trying to access the site.

All access points cut through private farm land.

A helicopter owned by PDG Helicopters dropped winch ropes into the ship at around 9.45am. There has been a half an hour delay to clear debris on deck which could be sucked up by the helicopter.

The task is to removed four drums of oil at a time off the stricken ship and then fly them to a site 1km away where they will all be put into a truck and ferried to an Enva Ireland waste depot in Portlaoise.

Of the barrels, 62 are full and 39 are empty.

Cork County Council worker Kenneth Warne said: “The operation is necessary because of what might happen if the oil were ever to spill into the sea. There is a pollution risk.”

The drums were discovered on board the 77-metre MV Alta when Cork County Council engineers and contractors boarded the ship over the past week.

They had been brought to the top deck of the ship over the past few days to make it easier for them to be taken off.

Assessments completed on February 18 found there was not much diesel left in the main tanks.

But a small quantity of fuel was discovered around the engine room, which engineers are due to pump out.

Sealed drums of oil and other materials that pose an environmental threat if spilled on board the ship were also discovered.

Video has since emerged of the inside of the ship.

Among the clips available online, one shows the ship’s cluttered wheelhouse which is dry but strewn with files, documents, and other items.

Two forklift trucks are among machinery seen aboard the ship.

Built in 1976, the Tanzania-flagged Alta was sailing from Greece to Haiti in September 2018 when it became disabled about 2,220km south-east of Bermuda.

The 10 crew members were rescued by the US coast guard and brought to Puerto Rico.

It is believed the ship was then towed to Guyana but later hijacked a number of times.

Last September it was reported that the UK Royal Navy's Devonport-based HMS Protector had come across the MV Alta in the Mid-Atlantic.

It finally ran aground near Ballyandreen, just west of Ballycotton during Storm Dennis earlier this month.

It was first spotted by a jogger.

An individual claiming to be the boat’s owner has since made contact with Revenue.

Revenue, acting as a receiver of the wreck, is responsible for trying to establish ownership of salvage or wreck landed in Ireland.

A person can claim ownership within one year from the time a wreck comes into the possession of the receiver.

Cork County Council and gardaí have warned against boarding the stricken ship.