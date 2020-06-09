Operation Faoiseamh sees 107 prosecutions in relation to domestic abuse

There has been a 25% increase in domestic violence cases this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 100 people have been prosecuted.

There have been ongoing concerns during the coronavirus pandemic for people who have been forced into lockdown with abusers.

When the outbreak began, gardaí launched Operation Faoiseamh to help victims of domestic abuse.

They say so far this year there has been a 25% increase in calls for assistance.

Gardaí said that under phase one of the operation, which began on April 1, a total of 8,229 contacts or attempts at contact to victims of domestic abuse have been recorded.

Gardaí said: "A number of victims used the opportunity presented by the proactive contact to request further assistance from An Garda Síochána and local resources were dispatched accordingly. The feedback from victims has been overwhelmingly positive."

Phase two of the operation, which began on May 13, concentrated "on the execution of arrests and the commencement of prosecutions for offences relating to breaches of court orders obtained pursuant to relevant provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, 2018."

Gardaí said that between May 13 and May 27, there has been a total of 107 prosecutions.

Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly, Garda National Protective Services Bureau stated: "Prior to the commencement of Operation Faoiseamh, I assured those victims experiencing domestic abuse that An Garda Síochána were available and willing to assist you in this difficult time.

"I wish to take this opportunity to re-emphasise our commitment to protecting the vulnerable in our communities. The 107 prosecutions initiated in the last few weeks as part of Operation Faoiseamh should serve as a reminder to all that breaching domestic abuse Court Orders is an offence and can result in Court Proceedings.

"Victims and those who are aware of abusive domestic circumstances should continue to report to An Garda Siochana.

"If you require urgent assistance or support, please call 999 or 112, we are ‘STILL HERE’ to listen to help and to protect."

Gardaí said that there are 245 Garda Members and Staff allocated to the Garda National Protective Services Bureau and Divisional Protective Service Units.