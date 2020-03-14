Open for business: Retailer conscious of 'important role in the community'

The managing director of a leading supermarket has said that they are open for business across the country to deal with "hectic demand" from shoppers.

While the public have been told there is no need to "panic buy" groceries, there were long queues and empty shelves in a number of supermarkets across the country yesterday.

However, SuperValu managing director Martin Kelleher said that despite the demands since the government announced the closure of schools, colleges and creches for two weeks, the shelves are restocked.

Hailing the work of everyone involved he said: “After two days of hectic demand, our 223 stores are all open again this morning after a tremendous effort from our combined team of retailers, staff in stores, drivers, warehouse staff and suppliers to get stock on shelves.

“Some of our stores continue to operate with restrictions on the quantity of specific items that customers can purchase out of interest to the wider community," he added.

We are very mindful of the important role our stores play in the community, towns and villages across Ireland and we would like to thank all of our customers for their continued patience at this time.

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs is advising people to exercise "high degree of caution" in going to any EU member state.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024